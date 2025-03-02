Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI): The second day of 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, held at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium, Panchkula saw Telangana Hockey and Delhi Hockey claim victories in Division B while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey won their Division C match.

In Pool A of Division B, Telangana Hockey started their campaign on a high with a 3-1 win over Assam Hockey to open the day's events. Assam Hockey struck the first blow with an impressive field goal by Captain Munmuni Das (14'); however, Telangana Hockey were prompt with their reply as they registered three quick goals in the second quarter itself from Prativa Kindo (23'), Sumi Mundari (26') and Pooja Rathod (28') to win the match.

Also Read | UPW-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s T20 Cricket Match in Lucknow.

In the second Division B match of the day, Delhi Hockey built on their win from yesterday as they edged out Hockey Himachal 1-0 in Pool B. Neha (14') successfully converted a penalty corner in the first quarter to score the match's only goal. Delhi Hockey's resilient defending over the next three quarters ensured they claimed all the points and continued their winning streak.

The last game of the day in Division B ended in a 1-1 draw as both Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh couldn't be separated over the four quarters. In what was a tightly contested affair, Anjali (47') finally broke the deadlock for Chhattisgarh Hockey in the fourth quarter. The lead, however, only stood for two minutes as Hockey Chandigarh replied with an equaliser courtesy of Sonu's (49') field goal.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Fulham, FA Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Fifth Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In Division C, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 2-0 to open their campaign in Pool A. The winning team was dominant throughout the game and claimed seven penalty corners over the four quarters. In the second quarter, Lekha Yadav (20') and Satya Gupta (24') scored goals for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey and helped their side win the match.

In the Division C match from yesterday (Saturday), Le Puducherry Hockey enjoyed a 6-1 victory over Hockey Jammu and Kashmir in their Pool B match. Jayapratha S (23, 30', 31') scored a hat-trick, while S Subasri (45', 56') and Sowmya Vudumula (28') also netted goals for the winning team. Komal (7') scored the only goal for Hockey Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)