Manchester United host Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round tie with Rubem Amorim’s men in search of a second straight win in all competitions. The Red Devils have failed miserably this term, and the FA Cup is their only chance at redemption. They defeated Leicester City in the last round courtesy of a last-minute winner from Harry Maguire but will be keen on a more dominant performance this evening. Opponents Fulham are 9th in the Premier League and have been in decent form in recent weeks. They will feel the Red Devils are there for the taking despite them playing at Old Trafford. Manchester United versus Fulham will be televised on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:00 PM IST. Liam Roberts Receives Red Card For Horrific ‘Kick’ to Jean-Philippe Mateta During Crystal Palace vs Millwall FA Cup 2024-25 Fifth Round Match (Watch Video).

Alejandro Garnacho is a major doubt for the game for Manchester United but there is a high chance he will make the cut. Patrick Dorgu is suspended following his red card in the last game. The likes of Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, and Toby Collyer remain suspended. Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and Matthijs de Light form the back three with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as the wingbacks. Joshua Zirkzee plays the lone strike up top with Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker.

Emil Smith Rowe will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game for Fulham. Kenny Tete, Harry Wilson, and Reiss Nelson remain on the sidelines. Rodrigo Muniz should lead the attack with Andreas Pereira as the no 10. Alex Iwobi and Adama Traore will be deployed out wide. Kevin De Bruyne Scores As Manchester City Gets Past Plymouth Argyle 3–1 To Reach FA Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinals.

When is Manchester United vs Fulham, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United lock horns with Fulham in the FA Cup 2024-25 on Sunday, March 2. The Manchester United vs Fulham match is set to be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester and it begins at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 fifth round match on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Manchester United vs Fulham viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Network, will provide FA Cup 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Fulham live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but after paying a subscription fee. Manchester United might struggle in this game yet find a way to progress to the next round.

