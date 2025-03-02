The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 action will shift towards Lucknow. The WPL 2025 was previously played in Vadodara and Bengaluru. UP Warriorz will host Gujarat Giants in the first match of the Lucknow leg on March 3. The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The 15th match of the WPL will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to participate in UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants in Lucknow on Monday. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Retain Top Spot, Qualify For Play-Off After Dominant Nine-Wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

UP Warriorz are coming into this contest after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against the former champions Mumbai Indians. UP Warriorz are placed third with four points. They have played five matches till now in the WPL 2025. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are coming into this match after securing a six-wicket win over the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Gujarat-based franchise is languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points in five outings. RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Beth Mooney (GG-W)

Batters: Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Shweta Sehrawat (UPW-W), Simran Shaikh (GG-W)

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Chinelle Henry (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W)

Bowlers: Kashvee Gautam (GG-W), Tanuja Kanwer (GG-W), Kranti Goud (UPW-W)

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Grace Harris (vc)

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Beth Mooney (GG-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Shweta Sehrawat (UPW-W), Simran Shaikh (GG-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Chinelle Henry (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W), Kashvee Gautam (GG-W), Tanuja Kanwer (GG-W), Kranti Goud (UPW-W)

