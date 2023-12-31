Cuttack, Dec 31 (PTI) Telugu Yoddhas held their nerves in the final 59 seconds to script a thrilling 29-28 win over defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the Ultimate Kho Kho here on Sunday.

In an evenly-contested match, skipper Pratik Waikar claimed the most points (10) for the winning side.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack During Cricket Match, Dies in Khargone District.

Also, Aditya Ganpule, Avdhut Patil and Akash Tagore spent more than five minutes on the mat, clinching crucial dream run bonus points for the Yoddhas.

The Juggernauts were defending initially and made a frantic start, gaining three dream run bonus points in the opening turn.

Also Read | Khalid Jamil Appointed Jamshedpur FC Head Coach For Remainder of ISL 2023-24 Season.

The Yoddhas, however, bagged only 10 points before coming up with a bright performance, especially defensively during the second turn.

The group of Avdhut Patil, Pratik Waikar and Aditya Ganpule collected four dream run bonus points for the Yoddhas.

On the other hand, the Juggernauts could merely scalp only a one-point lead in the opening inning despite having accumulated 12 points during the attack.

The Juggernauts then came up with a dream run bonus point during the third round, which allowed the Yoddhas to achieve 14 points in the attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)