London [UK], June 14 (ANI): Temba Bavuma has etched his name into the record books, becoming the most successful captain in Test cricket after 10 matches. With nine wins and one draw, no other skipper has enjoyed a better start in the format, as per Widen.

Bavuma first took charge of South Africa in the 2022/23 home Test series against the West Indies, leading the Proteas to a 2-0 clean sweep. He continued his winning streak with a victory over India in the opening Test of the 2023/24 series in Cape Town, though an injury sidelined him for the following match.

During South Africa's tour of New Zealand, which clashed with the domestic SA20 league, a second-string side was sent, resulting in a 2-0 series loss. Bavuma wasn't part of that squad, and the defeats do not count toward his captaincy record.

He returned to lead the side in Port of Spain, where South Africa dominated but were denied a win due to rain interruptions. At that point, his captaincy record stood at three wins and one draw from four matches.

What followed was an incredible run of form. South Africa strung together seven consecutive wins, one against the West Indies, two in Bangladesh (without Bavuma), and four at home, two each against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. This unbeaten streak was key to securing their place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Their crowning moment came at Lord's, where Bavuma led South Africa to a five-wicket win over Australia in the final, clinching their first WTC title.

He became the second captain (after Percy Chapman in the 1920s) to win nine of their first ten Tests (though Chapman lost one), and the second captain (after Warwick Armstrong, also in the 1920s, who won eight and drew two) to go unbeaten in his first ten Tests.

Armstrong went unbeaten but managed only eight wins in his first 10 Tests, while Chapman, despite winning nine, lost one. Based on today's WTC points system, Bavuma would sit ahead with a points percentage (PCT) of 93.33, compared to Chapman's 90 and Armstrong's 86.67. (ANI)

