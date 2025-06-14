Aiden Markram won the Man of the Match award in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final at the Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14. In front of a packed audience at the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final, the right-hander struck a stellar century (136) to help South Africa beat Australia by five wickets to win the ICC World Test Championship title for the very first time. Aiden Markram was also involved in a 147-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma (66) that put South Africa on the cusp of the win on Day 3. Aiden Markram also took a wicket, dismissing Josh Hazlewood in the third innings of the match. South Africa, with this, won their first ICC trophy in 27 years. South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Star as Proteas Beat Australia to Clinch First ICC Trophy in 27 Years.

Aiden Markram Wins Man of the Match Award

Aiden Markram rose to the occasion at Lord’s with a century for the ages 💯 South Africa’s hero in the Ultimate Test and the @aramco POTM 🎖️#WTC25 pic.twitter.com/3g7v9ez3dM — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2025

