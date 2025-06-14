South Africa won the ICC World Test Championship 2023-27 title by beating Australia by five wickets in the final at Lord's. This is the first time South Africa have won an ICC title in last 27 years and it came under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma. Bavuma also had a great cycle with the bat and he played a key role in them winning the Test mace. After the match, Bavuma was spotted doing victory laps with his son Lihle alongside him. He had the Test mace in hand as he took rounds of the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. ICC shared a beautiful moment of Bavuma and his son along with the background score of 'Lion King' movie. Fans loved the video and it went viral in no time. Funny Memes Go Viral After South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025 Beating Australia By 5 Wickets in the Final At Lord's Breaking 27-Year Title Drought.

Temba Bavuma Takes Victory Lap Of Lord's With Son Lihle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)