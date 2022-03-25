Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) The T20 format tailor-made for them, batters always attract attention for the sheer entertainment value they bring in form of huge sixes and crushing boundaries.

PTI takes a look at batters, who are expected to shine and make a difference to the success of their respective teams in the cash-rich event, starting Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer

========

The newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders skipper can single-handedly turn the game on its head. The Mumbaikar, who has played 87 IPL matches and has scored 2,375 runs, will be eager to prove a point in his new role.

His ability to soak the pressure and play a fearless brand of cricket makes him one of the best in business and playing on home grounds will give him an edge while making strategies.

The 27-year-old India batter has played 4 Tests, 26 ODIs and 36 T20s.

Virat Kohli =======

Having shed the burden of captaincy, star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore player Kohli would be expected to play more freely and regain the touch.

The top-order batter, when in full flow, is a treat to watch and will be more than keen to prove a point as an enforcer.

Having piled up 6,283 runs from 207 matches, Virat is the all-time leading run-scorer in the lucrative event.

Shikhar Dhawan

===========

The left-handed opener, who has been picked by Punjab Kings, has scored over 450 runs in each of the last six editions of the tournament.

Dhawan with 5,784 runs is second only to Virat Kohli in terms of most runs scored in the history of IPL and the southpaw needs 216 runs to breach the 6,000-run mark. At his new franchise, ‘Gabbar' would be keen to justify his price tag of Rs 8.25 crore.

Jos Buttler

=======

The England wicket-keeper batter, one of the most destructive willow wielders of his era, would turn out for Rajasthan Royals again.

The right-handed batter has 1,968 runs from 65 matches and is a proven match-winner for his team and his franchise.

He would also have the advantage of getting to play on batting-friendly tracks in Mumbai and Pune and has the ability to pummel any good attack into submission when in the mood with the range of shots at his disposal.

Buttler's form would be crucial if RR have to win a second title and his experience of playing 88 T20Is would also come in handy.

David Warner

=========

The swashbuckling Australian opener returns to Delhi Capitals, from where he started his IPL journey. The aggressive stroke-maker has played 150 IPL matches and amassed 5,449 runs in the tournament, playing for various franchises.

He has four hundreds and 50 half centuries and thus is one to look forward to. A destructive opener, who will not have any captaincy pressure, would rather play more freely and his role would be vital for his side.

