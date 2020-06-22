Madrid [Spain], June 22 (ANI): Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has backed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervention to rule out Adnan Januzaj's effort for Real Sociedad in the La Liga fixture.

His remark comes as Januzaj's goal was ruled out for Sociedad in the match against Madrid on Sunday (local time) as Mikel Merino was adjudged to be offside.

Also Read | La Liga 2019-20: Sergio Ramos Creates Goal-Scoring History in Real Madrid's Win Over Real Sociedad.

In the match, Sergio Ramos' penalty, for a foul on Vinicius Junior had given Real Madrid the lead in the match.

Karim Benzema then doubled Madrid's lead after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for a possible handball.

Also Read | Erling Haaland Gives a Befitting Reply to RB Leipzig's Sly Dig Aimed at Him After Scoring a Couple of Goals Against Them (Watch Video).

"When he shot there were three people in my line, Merino, another from Real and one of us who was covering the shot. I didn't see anything and in the end if you don't see the ball and it goes by so fast it won't give you time to react. It is an offside position," Real Madrid's official website quoted Courtois as saying.

"It may be right or not, but it prevents seeing it. That is what the VAR is for and I think the decisions have been clear," he added.

Real Madrid had defeated Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday (local time) to move to the top of the La Liga standings.

In the match between Madrid and Sociedad, Mikel Merino struck a goal for the latter, but Madrid managed to hang on to go to the top of La Liga standings.

Ever since the resumption of La Liga, Real Madrid has won three consecutive matches.

The side will now face Real Mallorca on Wednesday, June 24.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are tied on points, but the former has moved to the top of the standings based on a superior head-to-head record with the Catalan side. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)