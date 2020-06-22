Sergio Ramos was once again pivotal for Real Madrid in their 2-1 win against Real Sociedad on Sunday (June 21, 2020) as Los Blancos moved to the top of La Liga standings. The Spanish defender opened the scoring on the night as he scored the penalty earned by Vunicius Jr. This goal meant the 34-broke Ronald Koeman’s longstanding record to become the league’s highest-scoring defender of all-time. Real Sociedad 1–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Match Result: Zinedine Zidane Bothered by ‘Referee Talk’ As Los Blancos Go to Top of La Liga.

Sergio Ramos, who took converted from the spot at Anoeta overtook former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman in the scoring charts for Defenders in La Liga as he registered his 68th goal in the Spanish league. However, the 34-year-old was soon replaced after suffering a knock and couldn’t extend his record on the night.

The world cup winner began his career in the Spanish top-flight with Sevilla where he only registered a couple of goals for the Andalusian side. Ramos moved to Real Madrid in 2005 and has remained at the club ever since, scoring 66 times.

A leader of the backline, Sergio Ramos is also deadly in front of the goals. The defender has come up with some crucial goals for Real Madrid, famously scoring against Atletico in the 2014 Champions League final.

The 34-year-old is enjoying his most prolific campaign in the league, having netted his seventh of the season against Real Sociedad. The defender has been on penalty duties since Ronaldo left in 2018 and this was his fourth from the spot in La Liga this term.

With the win, Real Marid once against moved to pole position in the league as Barcelona dropped points in the game against Sevilla. Zidane’s men have had a perfect record since the league restart and will be looking to maintain that to secure the league crown.

