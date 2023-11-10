Bangkok, Nov 10 (PTI) Veteran Tarundeep Rai, his young Army colleague Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat were the three Indian archers who remained in the fray to clinch individual Olympic quotas from the Continental Qualifications Tournament here on Friday.

Dhiraj, who qualified as the top seed, along with Rai and Ankita, advanced to their respective quarterfinals.

Dhiraj downed Sahedov Ezizmuhammet of Turkmenistan 6-0, and Singapore's Li Yue Long 6-0 en route to the quarters.

Second seed Rai eliminated Hong Kong's Chun Kit Wan 6-0, and in the pre quarters he defeated Ruman Shana 6-2.

In the women's section, Ankita was second seed and got past Sonam Dema of Bhutan 6-0, Pia Elizabeth Angela Bidaure 6-5 en route to the last-eight.

The tournament offers two quotas each (to the finalists) in the men's and women's recurve sections and this is the penultimate Olympic qualifications event.

