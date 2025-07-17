Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has made a shocking revelation about the rewards that were promised to him after his success at the Paris Olympics 2024. The athlete, hailing from Mian Channu in Pakistan's Punjab, scripted history on the grandest stage of all, winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024. His throw was of a massive 92.97m, which also is an Olympic record, bettering the previous one set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen (90.57m) at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This was Pakistan's first gold medal at the Olympics. Also, it was the first time Pakistan won a track-and-field gold medal at the Olympic Games. India's Neeraj Chopra to Face Pakistan's Olympic Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem in Silesia Diamond League 2025 Next Month.

After his monumental success in Paris, Arshad Nadeem was expectedly showered with rewards and laurels upon his return to Pakistan. Among other prizes, Arshad Nadeem received a whopping sum of Rs 10 crore from Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and was also presented with a car that had a special registration number '92.97', referencing the throw that won him the Olympic medal. However, the 28-year-old has made a stunning revelation, stating that the rewards of land which were promised to him after winning gold at the Paris Olympics 2024 turned out to be 'fake.'

Arshad Nadeem was speaking at an interview when he made this interesting revelation while stating that he surely did receive the cash rewards which were promised to him. "Out of all the prize announcements made for me, all the plot announcements were fake, which I did not receive. Apart from that, I have received all the cash prizes that were announced," he said. Despite being left disappointed with the unfulfilled land promises, Arshad Nadeem said that he was focused on his career. "My entire focus is on myself, but apart from that, we train any youth who comes to us for training, and this training is given by my coach Salman Butt," he added. Neeraj Chopra Dethrones Anderson Peters To Become World No 1 in Men’s Javelin Throw Rankings, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem at Fourth Spot.

Arshad Nadeem is set for a blockbuster showdown when he faces Neeraj Chopra for the first time since the Paris Olympics 2024 as the two stars compete at the Silesia Diamond League. A report by Nukta Pakistan states that Arshad Nadeem is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Cambridge after a calf muscle procedure and he will look to be ready in time for the Silesia Diamond League 2025.

