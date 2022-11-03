Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) The rain-hit four-day practice match between Tamil Nadu XI and the visiting Bangladesh XI ended in a tame draw on Thursday with only 88 overs of play being possible.

After 20 overs were bowled on day one when Bangladesh batted, days two and three were completely washed out.

Play resumed on the final day with Bangladesh on 59 for 3. Mominul Haque Showrab was on 9 and captain Mohammad Mithun on 5. The home team managed a breakthrough after the duo had added 15 runs to the score when right-arm medium-pacer H Trilok Nag, who impressed with his performance in the game, trapped Mithun leg-before wicket.

Steady bowling saw two more wickets fall, with Mohammad Tawhid Hiridoy (9) and Jaker Ali Ani (0) falling to medium-pacer M Mohammed (3 for 44).

Having reduced Bangladesh XI to 96 for 6, the TN bowlers would have looked to pick up the tailenders quickly but Mominul Haque (69 not out, 177 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) and Mohammad Taijul Islam (41 not out) added 95 runs in 27.3 overs in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand before the innings was declared at 191.

In the time that they got to bat, the experienced M Kaushik Gandhi fell for a first-ball duck to Syed Khaled Ahmed (1 for 16) before the left-handed V Ganga Sridhar Raju (34 not out, 72 balls, 3 fours) and R S Mokit Hariharan (21, 3 fours) added 54 runs before the latter fell.

The hosts took the score to 66 for 2 before rain intervened again and ended the proceedings.

Bangladesh had won the first match by an innings. The two teams will now play four one-day matches.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh XI 191 for 6 declared in 66 overs (Mominul Haque Showrab 69 not out (177b, 3x4, 1x6), Mohd Taijul Islam 41 not out, H Trilok Nag 3 for 74, M Mohammed 3 for 44)

Tamil Nadu XI 66 for 2 in 22 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 34 not out, R S Mokit Hariharan 21).

