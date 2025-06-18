Chennai, Jun 18 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Wednesday said the Siechem Madurai Panthers have withdrawn the ball-tampering allegations levelled against R Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons.

The Panthers had accused Dragons of tampering with the ball by using towels “treated with chemicals” during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match on June 14 at Salem.

“Following due consideration, the management and coaching staff of SMP have decided to withdraw the complaint in the larger interest of the sport and the smooth conduct of the tournament,” said Prasanna Kannan, the TNPL CEO.

“They have further clarified that the intention behind the complaint was not to bring disrepute to Mr. R. Ashwin, captain of the Dindigul Dragons, the Dindigul Dragons team, the match officials, the TNPL, or the TNCA,” he added.

Kannan said since the Panthers have decided to withdraw their complaint there would not be any follow-up action on the matter.

“In light of this withdrawal, the matter is deemed closed and no further action shall be pursued,” he said.

Kannan said an internal committee of the TNCA thoroughly reviewed the complaint filed by the Panthers earlier this week, but found no specific evidence.

“In accordance with the Operational Rules of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, TNCA reviewed the matter and communicated the procedural steps required for initiating a formal enquiry.

“The SMP was accordingly requested to submit specific evidence that would enable the constitution of a commission to examine the matter and determine any further course of action,” he added.

