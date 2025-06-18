FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Spanish giants Real Madrid will be facing Al-Hilal in their opening game of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The Los Blancos had a poor recently concluded season where they failed to win any trophies and it ultimately led to the exit of Carlo Ancelotti, their boss. Xabi Alonso has now replaced the Italian, and the former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder will be hoping for a positive start. Al-Hial, the Saudi Arabian giants, lost out to Al-Ittihad for the league title after two years and it has led to the arrival of former Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi. They will be relishing this challenge against a truly iconic club. Not Slowing Down at 39: Sergio Ramos Soars and Scores for Monterrey Against Inter Milan in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy are not fully fit but part of the squad for Real Madrid. Trent Alexander-Arnold will make his debut for the club following his dream move from Liverpool. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo form the front three with Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde in midfield.

Al-Hilal will go for Simone Inzaghi’s trusted 3-5-2 formation with Alexander Mitrovic and Malcolm as the attackers. Ruben Neves, Mohammed Kanno, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the midfielders. Kalidou Koulibaly at the heart of defence is a quality player and his presence at the back will help the team.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Date Thursday, June 19 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will commence campaign against Al-Hilal FC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 19. The Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal match is set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense Play to Scoreless Draw in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at Rainy MetLife Stadium (Watch Match Highlights).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Manchester City vs Wydad AC live telecast on any TV channel. For Manchester City vs Wydad AC online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Real Madrid are a quality team and they should find a way to secure an easy win.

