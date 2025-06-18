Real Madrid will commence their journey in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as they take on Al-Hilal in the first of their group stage games. There has been a lot of changes ongoing in the Los Blancos after they had a poor 2024-25 season. The old coach Carlo Ancelotti had departed and former Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has taken over the team and two new signings in Dean Hujisen and Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined, giving the team a new dimension. Alonso has been vocal about the changes neeeded inside the team and the attempts he will make to bring them into play. Some of it will be reflecting in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Not Slowing Down at 39: Sergio Ramos Soars and Scores for Monterrey Against Inter Milan in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Despite having a new coach and some new players, Real Madrid cannot look away from their reliability on Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe has been the club's top scorer in the last season and has been a regular goal scoring option for the club. He has bailed out Los Blancos from tough situations and as they start another competition aiming to win, Mbappe is going to be crucial again. Fans are looking forward to Mbappe's performance too and fans who want to know whether Mbappe will feature against Al-Hilal will get the entire information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is unsure for Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opener against Al-Hilal. Ahead of the matchday, he missed training as he was reportedly down with fever. If fit, Mbappe makes the starting XI without any doubt but given the players are yet to get rest after a long season, it is unlikely Real Madrid would want to risk him. Coach Xabi Alonso has already said how important Mbappe is for the 2025-26 season. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

"Mbappé is a dynamic striker, not a static striker, nor a penalty-box type. The idea isn't to rely on static players. Because Kylian isn't a key 9... but a 9 who scores a lot of goals." Alonso said.

