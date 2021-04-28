Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will begin from June 4, the TNCA announced on Wednesday, saying the BCCI has given its approval to host the tournament in a bio-secure environment.

"TNCA is glad to announce that BCCI has approved the TNPL 2021 tournament. After getting necessary approvals from the Government of Tamil Nadu, the tournament will start on 4th June at Tirunelveli and the finals will be played on 4th July at Salem," TNCA secretary R S Ramasaamy said in a press release. "TNCA will follow strict standard operating measures of bio bubble with frequent testing and quarantine rules as is being done for BCCI domestic matches, international matches and with IPL."

The tournament will open with a match between Dindigul Dragons and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Tirunelveli. The final will be played in Salem on July 4. The tournament would be played in a caravan format. Matches will be played in Tirunelveli and Coimbatore apart from Salem.

The tournament has eight franchises- Salem Spartans, Chepauk Super Gillies, LYCA Kovai Kings, Madurai Panthers, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Nellai Royal Kings, Dindigul Dragons and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The 2020 edition could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

