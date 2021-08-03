Singapore, August 3 (ANI): Rising ONE Championship star Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat is fresh off a resounding victory at the recently concluded ONE: Battleground event in Singapore. Ritu delivered a comprehensive performance, defeating highly regarded Chinese fighter, Lin Heqin, via unanimous decision after three solid rounds of action.

After the fight, Ritu revealed she had been following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics closely and had been inspired and excited for a couple of family members competing at the Summer Games.

Her younger sister, Vinesh Phogat, and brother-in-law Bajrang Punia (married to Sangita Phogat), both represent India in the sport of wrestling.

"Yes, I am definitely watching the Olympics and it truly is inspirational. It is fulfilling to witness the powerhouse of talent that the country has to offer in sports. Not just me, but the whole country surely wants Vinesh and Bajrang to bring home gold medals," Ritu said.

It is Vinesh's second time at the Olympics after competing in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and Bajrang's first. Both athletes carry high hopes of securing podium finishes for India.

Ritu has kept in close contact with her family. Sharing her experiences in the Circle, Phogat offered them advice as they get ready to face the biggest test of their young careers thus far.

"Last time, Vinesh missed out on the medal due to an injury, so there are a lot of hopes pinned on her and I am sure that victory will be the name of India at the Olympics. In fact, I keep talking to both of them and try to encourage and motivate them," Ritu said.

"I keep reminding them of their hard work and reinforcing that this is the real test of their years of training and toil, and keep pushing them to put their best foot forward," she concluded. (ANI)

