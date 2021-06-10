New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Top Indian shooters, including junior world champion Hriday Hazarika and Youth Olympics silver-medallist Shahu Mane, will be competing in the International Online Shooting Championship (IOSC), scheduled to be held on June 12 and 13.

Junior Asian champion Yash Vardhan and reigning national champion Zeena Khitta will also participate in the event organised by former India shooter Shimon Sharif.

Several Indian shooters have got the nod to participate in the competition from the sport's governing body, Sharif said.

Among others, the field also includes three Olympic-bound shooters Lucas Kozeinsky (USA), William Shaner (USA) and Martin Strempfl (Austria).

As per the competition format, there will be a 60-shot qualification on Saturday and a 24-shot final on Sunday.

Both the stages will be streamed live on indianshooting.com's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This is the seventh edition of the online competition.

