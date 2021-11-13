New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Indian athletics coach TP Ouseph and former Indian women's hockey captain Pritam Siwach were among the 10 coaches who received the Dronacharya Award on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred National Sports Awards to the coaches.

Sarkar Talwar (Cricket), Sarpal Singh (Hockey), Ashan Kumar (Kabaddi), and Tapan Kumar Panigrahi (Swimming), Radhakrishnan Nair P (Athletics), Sandhya Gurung (Boxing), Jai Prakash Nautiyal (Para Shooting), and Subramanian Raman (Table Tennis) are others who were conferred with the prestigious award.

'Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games' is given to coaches fordoing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and enabling sportspersons toexcel in international events.

The specially organised award function is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. (ANI)

