New Zealand (NZ) and Australia (AUS) will face off against each other in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 14, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are aiming it lift their maiden world title in the format and will be aiming to achieve that objective. Meanwhile, we bring your tips as best picks as captain and vice-captain for NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team. NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Key Players: David Warner, Daryl Mitchell and Other Key Players To Watch Out For.

Both teams have gone through a similar path on their route to the final as despite a difficult outing in the Super 12 stage, they managed to beat much-fancied sides in the semi-finals. The sides met each other in the 2015 Cricket World Cup where Australia came out on top and New Zealand will be aiming to turn the tables this time around. NZ vs AUS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Final.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: David Warner

After a difficult start, the Australian opener has found his form and can be selected as the captain of your NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team. David Warner has been brilliant at the top of the order in recent games and will play an important role if Australia are to get over the line in the summit clash.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Trent Boult

The New Zealand pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his side in the competition and will once again be the focal point of the Black Caps bowling. The Australian batting line-up is susceptible to left arm pacer and Boult can take advantage of that. This is one of the reasons he could be picked as the vice-captain of your AUS vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

NZ vs AUS Likely Playing XI

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

