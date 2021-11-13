With four races left in the 2021 F1 season, the championship battle intensifies between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton as the action returns to the Brazilian GP for the first time in two years at the iconic Interlagos track. The main race will be held on Sunday but first, the drivers will participate in the Sprint race on Saturday (November 13, 2021). So fans searching for Brazilian GP 2021 Practice 2 and Sprint Race live streaming can scroll down below. Brazilian GP 2021, Free Practice: Lewis Hamilton Beats Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen is in pole position to win his maiden world title as the Dutchman holds a 19 point lead over rival Lewis Hamilton courtesy of a win in Mexico. However, the seven-time champion has the advantage heading into the main race at Brazilian GP after finishing first in qualifying and will be aiming to replicate that performance during the Sprint as well. Brazilian GP 2021, Free Practice: Watch Intense Battle Between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

When is 2021 Brazilian GP Sprint Race, Practice 2? Know Date, Time & Venue

The action at the 2021 Brazilian GP will be held at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo. The Sprint Race is scheduled to begin on November 14, 2021 (Sunday) and has a start time of 01:00 am IST while the Practice 2 session will be held on November 13, 2021 (Saturday) at 08:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of 2021 Brazilian GP Sprint Race, Practice 2 on TV?

Star Sports network are the official broadcasters of F1 in India and will be telecasting the races on its TV channels. So fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the 2021 Brazilian GP Sprint Race, Practice 2 on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of 2021 Brazilian GP Sprint Race, Practice 2?

Dsiney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform will be streaming F1 in for its fans in India. So interested can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App or website to watch 2021 Brazilian GP Sprint Race, Practice 2 live streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2021 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).