Benoni (South Africa), Feb 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the of the U-19 World Cup final between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia U-19s:

Also Read | Real Madrid Crush Girona FC 4-0 To Go Five Points Clear on Top of La Liga 2023-24.

Harry Dixon c Abhishek b Tiwari 42

Sam Konstas b Limbani 0

Also Read | Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Hugh Weibgen c Musheer Khan b Tiwari 48

Harjas Singh lbw b Pandey 55

Ryan Hicks lbw b Limbani 20

Oliver Peake not out 46

Raf MacMillan c&b Musheer Khan 2

Charlie Anderson lbw b Limbani 13

Tom Straker not out 8

Extras: (LB-11, NB-1, W-7) 19

Total: 9For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 253

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-94, 3-99, 4-165, 5-181, 6-187, 7-221

Bowling: Raj Limbani 10-0-38-3, Naman Tiwari 9-0-63-2, Saumy Pandey 10-0-41-1, Musheer Khan 9-0-46-1, Murugan Abhishek 10-0-37-0, Priyanshu Moliya 2-0-17-0. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)