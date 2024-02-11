Benoni (South Africa), Feb 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the of the U-19 World Cup final between India and Australia here on Sunday.
Australia U-19s:
Harry Dixon c Abhishek b Tiwari 42
Sam Konstas b Limbani 0
Hugh Weibgen c Musheer Khan b Tiwari 48
Harjas Singh lbw b Pandey 55
Ryan Hicks lbw b Limbani 20
Oliver Peake not out 46
Raf MacMillan c&b Musheer Khan 2
Charlie Anderson lbw b Limbani 13
Tom Straker not out 8
Extras: (LB-11, NB-1, W-7) 19
Total: 9For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-94, 3-99, 4-165, 5-181, 6-187, 7-221
Bowling: Raj Limbani 10-0-38-3, Naman Tiwari 9-0-63-2, Saumy Pandey 10-0-41-1, Musheer Khan 9-0-46-1, Murugan Abhishek 10-0-37-0, Priyanshu Moliya 2-0-17-0. MORE
