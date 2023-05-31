Nevada [US], May 30 (ANI): The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced their return after a week with a fight card in Las Vegas this weekend. The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the main event, two top ten Flyweights contenders are scheduled to lock horns inside the octagon. Former title challenger Kai Kara-France is taking on Amir Albazi. The winner of the flyweight clash could get a potential shot at the flyweight title next.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Set to Be Admitted to Hospital for Tests Following CSK’s Record-Equalling Fifth IPL Title Victory: Report.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1663255164420239360?s=20

In his last outing, Kara-France lost against the now-flyweight champion Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 in July. On the other hand, Albazi is still undefeated in the UFC octagon(4-0) with only a single loss in his entire MMA carrier back in 2019.

Also Read | Wrestlers Hand Over Medals to Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait, Give Five Days' Time to Government (Watch Video).

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda. MMA veteran Jim Miller is taking on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout on the main card of the fight night.

The MMA leader is set to return to the big stages with its next Pay Per View card, UFC 289 which is scheduled for June 11(IST) at Rogers Arena, Vancouver Canada. The main event of the PPV consists of a title fight between Amanda Nunes(C) and Irene Aldana for the Bantamweight title.

The co-main event of the PPV is a fan-favourite affair between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and rising contender Beneil Dariush. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)