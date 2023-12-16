New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Star India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming two Test matches against South Africa after he failed to recover from the injury he sustained during the ODI World Cup earlier this year.

In a further blow, seamer Deepak Chahar withdrew himself from the ODI series, which kicks off on Sunday, citing a family medical emergency.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that rising Bengal fast bowler Akash Deep will replace Chahar in the ODI squad against the Proteas.

"Deepak Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency. The Men's Selection Committee has named Akash Deep as his replacement," BCCI stated in an official release.

The apex governing body of Indian cricket stated further that the BCCI's Medical Team did not clear Shami for the upcoming Test series after assessing his recovery and fitness.

In another development, the BCCI informed that Shreyas Iyer will join the red-ball squad to prepare for the Test series and will not be available for the second and third ODIs.

"Mohd Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness, has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests. After the conclusion of the first ODI in Johannesburg on 17th December, Shreyas Iyer will join the Test squad to prepare for the Test series. He will not be available for the second and third ODI and will take part in the inter-squad game," the BCCI added in the release.

The first match of the ODI series will be hosted at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday while the second and third matches will be played on December 19 and December 21, respectively.

The first red-ball fixture will be hosted from December 26 while the second Test will be played from January 3. (ANI)

