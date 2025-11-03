New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday the grand celebration to mark 100 Years of Indian Hockey.

The centenary celebrations, to be held in association with Hockey India, will take place on November 7 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, with parallel events scheduled across more than 550 districts in India.

Indian Hockey on November 7 completes 100 years. For decades, even before India gained independence, Indian hockey was considered the epitome of sporting excellence on the global stage. With a proud haul of 13 Olympic medals, including 8 gold, one silver, and 4 bronze, India established itself as a powerhouse in the sport.

"As India celebrates 100 years of hockey, we honour a century of pride, perseverance, and national glory. This milestone is an occasion to remember our heroes who brought honour to the country and to draw inspiration from their journey as we look ahead. Hockey is more than just a sport for India -- it is part of our identity and collective spirit. The celebrations across more than 550 districts will not only highlight our legacy but also take the story of Indian hockey to every corner of the nation, inspiring young boys and girls to pick up the stick and play with passion," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Elaborating on the arrangements for the celebrations, Mandaviya said, "Hockey is turning 100 in the country on November 7th. In these 100 years, hockey has brought pride and respect to the country. On November 7th, more than 1400 hockey tournaments will be organised in more than 550 districts across the country. So that there is widespread awareness about hockey in the country. The youth of the country should see and understand hockey, become familiar with its history and shape the future."

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that celebrating 100 years of Indian hockey is a deeply emotional and proud moment for the country.

"This milestone honours our glorious past while inspiring a new generation to carry the legacy forward. Indian hockey has always represented the spirit of resilience, unity, and excellence. As we celebrate this centenary, our focus is on strengthening the game from the grassroots, empowering both men and women equally, and preparing our teams to reach the pinnacle of world hockey once again. I extend heartfelt gratitude to all those who have stood by Indian hockey over the years -- our players, coaches, fans, and partners. Together, we will make the next century even more golden," he said.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "As we mark this historic milestone, it gives me great pride to see how Hockey India has evolved into a transparent, accountable, and forward-looking organisation. Our focus has been on strengthening systems from performance-based funding and grassroots development to the successful launch of professional leagues for both men and women. We are also investing in coaching, analytics, and infrastructure to ensure sustainable growth. I would like to express sincere gratitude to the Sports Authority of India, whose consistent support has been vital in developing world-class facilities and nurturing young talent. This centenary is not just a celebration of history, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to building a stronger future for Indian hockey."

A large-scale photo exhibition at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium will take visitors through a visual journey of 100 glorious years, displaying rare archival photographs, memorabilia, and Olympic moments, from the 1928 Amsterdam Games to the present resurgence. (ANI)

