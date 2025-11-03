Harmanpreet Kaur is on top of the world at the moment. And why not? The 36-year-old has scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win the Women's World Cup title and this achievement will immortalise her in cricket history. Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership ended a very long wait for the India Women's National Cricket Team to have their hands on the ICC Women's World Cup trophy and on November 2, under the lights at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, the Women in Blue made history after beating South Africa in the final. And fittingly, it was Harmanpreet Kaur who took a wonderful catch, which sealed the historic title for India. At this time, when Harmanpreet Kaur is the talk of the town for achieving history, fans might be interested in knowing about her family and in this article, we shall take a look at some information on that. Cricket Is Everyone’s Game: India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Sends Strong Message After Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title Win (See Post).

Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women’s World Cup 2025 winning captain, made her debut in international cricket in 2009 in an ODI against Pakistan and, since then, has gone on to slowly establish herself as one of the faces of the India Women's National Cricket Team. She has played a total of 161 ODIs, scoring 4,409 runs and 182 T20Is, where she has hit 3654 runs. With the ball, she has picked up a total of 75 wickets across formats. One of the most memorable performances of Harmanpreet Kaur in international cricket is the scintillating 171-run unbeaten knock that came against Australia in the 2017 Women's World Cup semi-final. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Expresses Gratitude of Sharing Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy With Legends Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj.

Harmanpreet Kaur Family

Harmanpreet Kaur was born on March 8, 1989, in a city named Moga in Punjab to Harmandar Singh Bhulla and Satwindar Kaur. She has a brother named Gurjinder, 'Garry' Bhullar and a sister who is named Hemjeet Kaur. The Indian cricketer's father, Harmandar Singh Bhullar used is a former basketball and volleyball player and encouraged Harmanpreet Kaur and her brother to play cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur, in an Instagram post in 2023, had called her father her 'sporting hero', saying that he was the reason that the Team India captain took up cricket in the first place.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Marital Status

There has been a lot of speculation over Harmanpreet Kaur's marital status. The India Women's National Cricket Team captain has not married yet and there is not much information available on her dating life.

