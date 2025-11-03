Mumbai, November 3: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the nation in celebrating India’s historic Women’s World Cup victory, calling it a moment of transformation for women in sports. Sharing her heartfelt reaction on Instagram, the 'Kushi' actress said how this nation’s view of women in sports changes today, highlighting the team’s win as a defining step toward greater recognition and respect for female athletes. On Monday, Samantha shared a series of photos featuring Indian women's cricket team ‘champions’ posing with the Indian flag and trophy. Alongside it, she wrote, “Moments like this are so much bigger than a trophy. This is a shift. A turning point for women in sports. We watched our heroes fight for this… with grit, with heart, with every drop of sweat it took to get here. They earned this. They brought it home. And because of them, something changes today.”

“How this nation sees women in sports changes today. My heart is full thinking of every little girl who will grow up believing she can. Not wishing, not hoping but knowing that she can. #WomenInBlue #TeamIndia #WomensCricket.” ‘Jiit Gaye’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Joyful Reaction to India’s Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Win; Says, 'You’ve Brought So Much Pride to Us All' (View Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Praises Women's Cricket Team for WCC Win

Celebrities from across the film industry came together to celebrate India’s women’s cricket team after their historic World Cup win. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Anushka Sharma among others, took to social media to applaud the team’s remarkable achievement, calling it a proud moment for the nation. Womens World Cup 2025: Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal Praise Team India’s Iconic Victory (View Posts).

In her heartfelt note, Bebo wrote, “A proud moment for INDIA, for SPORT, for each and every GIRL who dared to dream… 2-11-2025, A date to be remembered …A date etched in history …Salute to the Indian women’s cricket team 🇮🇳… You are the real heroes and have shown the world how it’s done… A heartfelt congratulations to each and every player After all who said GIRLS can’t have it all ? CHARDI KALA PS. One with the skipper, our great captain.” (sic). On 2nd November, the Indian women’s cricket team clinched their first-ever World Cup title with a thrilling victory over South Africa in the final held at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

