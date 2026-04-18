New York [US], April 18 (ANI): Football fans attending FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at some venues in the United States are set to face steep transportation costs, adding to already high ticket prices, according to Al Jazeera.

Fans travelling from New York City to MetLife Stadium will have to pay around USD 150 for a round-trip train fare for each match, transport officials confirmed on Friday. The amount is nearly 12 times higher than the usual USD 12.90 cost for the short 15-minute, 14-kilometre journey from Manhattan's Penn Station to East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Final Free Live Streaming Online.

Since on-site parking will not be available for most spectators, officials estimate that about 40,000 fans will rely on public transport for each game. MetLife Stadium, which will host eight World Cup matches, including the final on July 19, is expected to draw huge crowds for fixtures involving teams such as Brazil, France, Germany, and England.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill defended the pricing structure, saying it was necessary to avoid burdening local commuters with long-term costs of hosting the tournament. NJ Transit officials also argued that the fare hike is aimed at recovering operational expenses, estimating a $62 million cost for transporting fans throughout the tournament, with only limited external funding available.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

"This isn't price gouging. We're literally trying to recoup our costs," said NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

However, the decision has drawn criticism, including from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who called the fares "awfully high" for such a short journey.

Elsewhere, transportation costs for fans are also rising. In Boston, express buses to Gillette Stadium are priced at USD 95, while round-trip train tickets from Boston to nearby stations have reached USD 80--four times the usual rate.

Meanwhile, other host cities such as Los Angeles and Philadelphia have pledged to keep fares unchanged after receiving federal support for transport upgrades. Cities like Kansas City and Houston have opted for more affordable options, including low-cost shuttles and standard transit pricing.

The issue has also sparked disagreement with FIFA, which said host city agreements originally included provisions for free fan transport and expressed surprise at New Jersey's decision. However, state officials argue they inherited financial responsibilities not covered by football's governing body.

Alternatives to taking the train to the matches at MetLife Stadium will be almost as pricey. A limited number of parking spots at the nearby American Dream Mall are being sold in advance, currently priced at USD 225.

FIFA World Cup 2026, the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches, will kick off on June 11 in Mexico City and conclude with the final in New Jersey on July 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)