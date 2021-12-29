Florida [US], December 29 (ANI): USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland have jointly agreed to the cancellation of the ODI series between the USA and Ireland over COVID-related concerns that have emerged lately.

"While all players in both current playing squads have returned negative COVID results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two of the Irish players being deemed as close contacts," read an official statement.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Opens Up on the Difference Between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

"The ODI series had earlier been interrupted by COVID cases detected among members of the USA squad and umpires for the series, and as such the risks and concerns about further spread have meant that both boards have regrettably agreed to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches," it added.

The Irish touring party are scheduled to depart Florida for Kingston, Jamaica on December 31 for their series against West Indies, however, the two members of the support staff who have tested positive will be required to complete their isolation in Florida before their onward travel arrangements are finalized.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Mohammad Shami Shines in Dominant Performance.

The USA players and support staff will travel back to their respective homes and leave the COVID Managed Event Environment as soon as possible. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)