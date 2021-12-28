At the end of Day 3, India are 16/1 and lead the game by 146 runs in the first Test of the three-game series against India at Centurion. The Proteas bowlers especially Lungi Ngidi were sensational as they made a come-back managing to halt the visitors’ momentum early on the day, restricting to a score of 327 runs. However, the Proteas batters failed to impose themselves and were bowled out early allowing India to bat again on the same day. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3. India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Highlights.

Starting the day at 272/3, India looked on course to a mammoth score but weren’t able to capitalise on their dominance as they allowed the Proteas bowlers to get back in the game, losing wickets early on the third day of the match. Lungi Ngidi shone with the red cherry as he produced one of his best bowling performances for South Africa. But India once again imposed their superiority on a much-changed Proteas outfit as made quick work of the batters, giving Virat Kohli and co a firm grip on the match.

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 Stat Highlights

# 18 wickets fell in today's play, the most at Centurion in a single day of Tests

# Mohammad Shami became the fufth Indian pacer with 200 Test wickets

# This was Mohammad Shami’s sixth five-wicket haul in Tests

# Lungi Ngidi registered his second-best figures (6/71) in Test cricket

# This is Ngidi’s third five-wicket haul in Tests and second against India

# Jasprit Bumrah became Marco Jansen’s first wicket in Test cricket

# Temba Bavuma scored his 16th Test half-century

# Rishabh Pant became the quickest Indian keeper (26 Matches) to 100 dismissals in Tests

Heading into the penultimate day of the 1st Test, India are in a great position to won the game and take the lead in the series, Virat Kohli will be hoping that his bowlers can make early breakthroughs in order for them to post a winning target. Meanwhile, South Africa will hope for another fight-back but still have a lot of work to do in order to get a positive result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2021 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).