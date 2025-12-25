Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Australia batter Usman Khawaja will have a personal milestone in sight when he walks out to bat in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, with the experienced left-hander just 28 runs away from completing 8,000 international runs.

Khawaja has so far amassed 7,972 runs in 135 international matches, which include 18 centuries and 41 half-centuries. The upcoming Test presents him with an opportunity to add another landmark to his already impressive career, especially in front of a packed MCG crowd.

Australia, meanwhile, have already retained the Ashes after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. Steve Smith's side will now be aiming to extend their dominance and push for a 4-0 advantage when they take the field in Melbourne.

Khawaja has been named in Australia's twelve for the Boxing Day Test and is expected to play a key role in the fourth Test against England. He showed solid form in the third Test at Adelaide, where he made scores of 82 and 40 after surviving a late reprieve, underlining his importance in Australia's batting line-up.

With form, confidence and a major milestone within touching distance, all eyes will be on Khawaja as Australia look to tighten their grip on the Ashes at the iconic venue.

Australia will have an all-pace attack in the Boxing Day Test. Stand-in captain Steve Smith, who returned to the side after missing the third Adelaide Test in place of regular captain Pat Cummins, said that the hosts are yet to settle on their final XI for the fourth Ashes Test.

Smith said selectors want another look at a "quite furry" MCG surface tomorrow morning before settling on the final make-up of their pace attack, with Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser and returning quick Jhye Richardson in line to fill the final two spots.

Smith's return from an inner-ear issue to lead the side in Pat Cummins' absence means Josh Inglis has been squeezed out of the XI, with veteran batter Usman Khawaja doing enough to hold his spot with scores of 82 and 40 following his late reprieve in Adelaide.

This is the second time in the series Australia have picked up all fast bowlers, with Doggett and Neser both playing in the day-night second Test in Brisbane, the latter taking five wickets in the second innings.

If selected on Boxing Day, it will be Neser's first red-ball Test match, with his previous three appearances all pink-ball encounters.

Cummins has been rested for the Melbourne Test, having only recently returned from a back injury, with the skipper having a chance of appearing in the final Test of the series in Sydney from January 4. (ANI)

