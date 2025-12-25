Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

India women's national cricket team have been on a roll in the ongoing IND-W vs SL-W five-T20I series against Sri Lanka women's national cricket team, winning the first two matches to take a 2-0 lead. Both teams will clash in IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025, with India looking to gain an unassailable lead, while Sri Lanka will be eager to make a comeback and keep the series lively. This series is important for both nations, as the five-T20I series kicks off preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales. India Women Beat Sri Lanka Women By 7 Wickets in 2nd T20I 2025; Shafali Verma's Destructive 69* Drives Hosts to Comprehensive Win.

So far for India, the bowling unit has led the charge, keeping opponents under check in both T20Is, leaving the batters to do less. Shree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Kranti Gaud have been the go-to bowlers for captain Harmanpreet Kaur. In limited chances, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma have been in the top-notch aceing India's chase in the first and second match, respectively.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have been unable to perform as a cohesive unit, with both the batting and bowling units having abysmal outings so far. Apart from Harshitha Samarawickrama, who showcased her class in the IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I 2025, others failed despite some getting off to starts. The bowling unit has been unable to keep any pressure on the board, due to lack of runs from the batters.

When is IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

The India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium inThiruvananthapuram, on December 26. The IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND-W vs SL-W H2H Record in T20I Cricket?

The India Women's National Cricket Team and the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team have faced each other in 28 T20 Internationals (T20Is). In terms of head-to-head record, Sri Lanka Women have ended on the winning side 5 times, compared to India's 22, while one ended in a no-result. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Batter to Hit 4000 Runs in Women's T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I 2025.

Who Are the IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Shafali Verma Malki Madara Jemimah Rodrigues Chamari Athapaththu Shree Charani

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka Women Likely XI vs IND-W: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

