Leicester [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Jamie Vardy on Wednesday signed a new deal with Leicester City and as a result, he will stay with the club until 2023.

England international Vardy had finished the 2019-20 season with 23 Premier League goals and as a result, he won the competition's, Golden Boot.

"The journey that I've been on with this football club is hard to describe, and although we've accomplished so much together already, I know that I've got so much more to achieve with this team, so it's a special feeling to be able to commit my future to Leicester City once again," the official website of Leicester City quoted Vardy as saying.

"I love playing my football in front of our fans at King Power Stadium and I'm delighted to continue this journey at such an exciting time for the club. We have a fantastic team that I believe is capable of getting even better and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together in the next few years," he added.

Vardy had joined the club from Fleetwood Town in 2012 and he had helped Leicester City to storm into the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2017.

He also holds the record for scoring in most consecutive games in Premier League after striking in 11 successive fixtures in 2015.

During the 2019-20 season, Vardy became the 29th player to pass the 100 goals mark in Premier League.

Leicester City had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the fifth position with 62 points from 38 matches.

The team will play their first match against West Brom in the upcoming 2020-21 Premier League season. (ANI)

