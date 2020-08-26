Veteran leg-spinner created history by becoming the first Indian to make debut in Caribbean Premier League. After warming the benches in the first three games, the 48-year-old was drafted in the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) playing XI against St Lucia Zouks as Sunil Narine sustained an injury. Pressure on Tambe would have been immense as Narine was in sensational form in the tournament. Nevertheless, the Mumbai-born cricketer rose to the occasion and bagged a wicket in his first over itself. He dismissed the dangerous-looking Najibullah Zadran in the last bowl of his over and strengthened TKR’s grip over the match. Netizens were delighted seeing Tambe’s feat, and they heaped praises on the bowler. Pravin Tambe Becomes First Indian to Make CPL Debut.

Along with being the first Indian, Tambe is also the oldest player to feature in a CPL game. However, the Indian star showcased his prowess and proved that age is just a number. He didn’t make a great start to his CPL campaign as Zadran smashed his first ball for a giant six. To add on that, the southpaw registered a four in the penultimate ball of the over. However, Tambe made a brilliant comeback by bowling a googly which Najibullah failed to connect correctly and skipper Kieron Pollard took an easy catch in the cover position. Twitterati went in frenzy seeing Tambe’s maiden CPL wicket as they lauded the spinner’s determination and perseverance. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Watch Video:

First CPL wicket for Pravin Tambe! Historic moment for this Indian star! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/XFoLyxBIrO — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 26, 2020

Hero!!

Pravin Tambe is a National Hero. — Ashutosh🇮🇳 (@iashutosh23) August 26, 2020

Debut Wicket!!

Caribbean Premier League at 48! Former KKR cricketer Pravin Tambe took debut wicket at CPL https://t.co/brIgXXbuE5 via @theaugust #CPL20 #pravintambe — The August (@theaugust) August 26, 2020

Salute!!

Age Doesn't Matter!!

"Pravin Tambe" I have heard many people say age doesn't matter. But only proven example I see is this man "Pravin Tambe". pic.twitter.com/q5cBjMAyuN — Raj Mohan (@raj_aarem) August 26, 2020

48-Year-Young!!

Always feels good when Pravin Tambe gets a wicket😇. 48 year old young guy💪🏻 — Boscoite✌️😇 (@NowHiShake) August 26, 2020

Congratulations!!

Congratulations To "Pravin Tambe" For The Maidian Wicket In @CPL Keep Going On Many More To Come. — I am Naved (@IamNavedN) August 26, 2020

Speaking of the game, TKR captain Pollard won the toss and asked the Zouks to bat first. The decision proved to be impeccable as Dwayne Bravo, and Ali Khan took wickets in regular intervals. Also, the former became the first bowler to scalp 500 wickets in T20 cricket. The Knight Riders are firmly placed in the driver’s seat at the moment with the Zouks losing their six wickets. However, the rain has played a part in the game as the DLS method could turn the tables around.

