Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli became the second Indian batter to score 16,000 international runs in Asia on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old accomplished this feat during his side's third ODI against England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

During the match, Virat showed glimpses of his vintage batting, using backfoot shots like the cut shot. He also displayed some fine game against spin, scoring plenty of runs off Joe Root. He also used his feet well against spinners and employed sweep shots as well in his knock of 52 in 55 balls, which included seven fours and a six.

In 312 international matches in Asia, Virat has scored 16,025 runs at an average of 56.82, with 52 centuries and 79 fifties. His best score is 254*.

The top three highest run-getters in Asia are- Sachin Tendulkar (21,266 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (18,423 runs) and Mahela Jayawardene (17,386 runs).

Virat has also outdone Sachin Tendulkar (3,990 runs in 69 runs in nine matches) to register the most runs by an Indian against England in all of international cricket. He has 4,036 runs in 87 matches and 109 innings, at an average of 41.18, with eight centuries and 24 fifties. His best score is 235.

His record against England at home is great, with 2,176 runs in 44 matches and 52 innings at an average of 50.60, with five tons and 13 fifties in 52 innings and best score of 235. Away from home against England, he has 1,749 runs in 38 matches at an average of 34.98, with three tons and 10 fifties in 52 innings and best score of 149.

Virat's half-century will give him plenty of confidence ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy starting from February 19 onwards as he has spent a whole year battling poor form and technical flaws in his batting, most notably against spin and outside off-stump deliveries.

The 2024-25 season of Tests, starting with the home Bangladesh series and ending with the Australia tour, was miserable for Virat, as he scored a shambolic 382 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings at an average of 22.87, with just a century and fifty each. He also disappointed their fans with their Ranji Trophy returns this year. Virat ended the last year with just 655 international runs in 23 matches and 32 innings, averaging 21.83, with a century and two fifties to his name. His best score was 100*.

In this England series so far, he has made scores of 5 and 52. During his Ranji return this year, he could score just six runs before being castled by a Himanshu Sangwan's inswinger against Railways at his home ground of Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gill's 112, along with half-centuries of Virat Kohli (52 in 55 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Shreyas Iyer (78 in 64 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and a cameo of 40 in 29 balls (three fours and a six) by KL Rahul, pushed India to 356 in their 50 overs.

Adil Rashid bowled a brilliant spell, taking 4/64 in his ten overs. Mark Wood took 2/45 in his nine overs. Joe Root, Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood got one each.

In the run-chase, England fumbled despite a 60-run opening stand between Ben Duckett (34 in 22 balls, with eight fours) and Phil Salt (23 in 21 balls, with four boundaries) and a 46-run third wicket stand between a returning Tom Banton (38 in 41 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Joe Root (24 in 29 balls, with two fours). England was skittled out for 214 runs in 34.2 overs, lost by 142 runs to register a clean sweep series loss. (ANI)

