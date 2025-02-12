English Premier League leaders Liverpool will be in action against Everton in the Merseyside Derby this evening. The Reds have a six-point lead at the top over Arsenal with a game in hand and they will be keen to extend it to nine points with a strong showing here. Having won three games on the bounce in the league, the team has the right momentum with them but the FA Cup exit against Plymouth was a huge disappointment. Opponents Everton have hit form at the right time with three wins in their last three games under boss David Moyes. They will be confident of a strong showing here. Champions League Global Rights Deal Set To Be Struck by USA Agency Relevant Sports With UEFA, Clubs.

Seamus Coleman, Orel Mangala, Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Youssef Chermiti, and Armando Broja are the players missing out for Everton due to injuries. Vitaliy Mykolenko will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Beto will be part of the attacking three for the home side with Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye on the wings. James Garner will be tasked with breaking up opposition play in midfield.

Luis Diaz will be given the central striker role to play again for Liverpool given with Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah the wide midfielders. Dominik Szoboszlai will be the playmaker in this team. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch should form the double pivot in central midfield with Virgil Van Dijk leading the efforts in defence.

When is Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Everton vs Liverpool live telecast on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD/HD channels. For Everton vs Liverpool viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform of the Star Network and will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Everton vs Liverpool live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need to have a subscription fee for the same. Expect a crunch tie with Liverpool securing a hard fought 0-1 win.

