Dubai [UAE], February 24 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli achieved yet another accomplishment during his century against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, becoming the first-ever player to score an ODI century in all the countries he has played in.

The crowd at Dubai International Stadium witnessed a masterclass from the chase master, who scored 100* in 111 balls and seven centuries.

Now, Virat has scored an ODI century in all 10 countries he has played ODI cricket in: Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and finally, India, his home.

Virat also joined the elite company of legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, and Chris Gayle to become the only fourth player to score ODI centuries across 10 countries or more. Gayle and Virat have ODI tons in 10 countries, while Sanath and Sachin have ODI tons in 12 countries, out of the 15 and 16 countries that they visited for their ODI games throughout their careers, as per Wisden.

Virat is the most exceptional case out of these four since he has ODI centuries in all 10 countries he has played, but Sanath, Sachin and Gayle could not conquer a few territories in ODIs with their centuries. While Sanath could not score ODI centuries in Zimbabwe, Kenya and Morocco, Sachin did not have centuries in Ireland, Kenya, Canada and the West Indies. Also, Gayle failed to score centuries in Bangladesh, Ireland, Malaysia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Coming to the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (20 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) early. Then 69-run stand between Shubman Gill (46 in 52 balls, with seven fours) and Virat Kohli (100* in 111 balls, with seven fours) and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer (56 in 67 balls, with five fours and a six) helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare. (ANI)

