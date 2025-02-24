The two top teams from Group B, Australia national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns in their upcoming game of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game will be the second game for sides in the ongoing eight-nation tournament. Both sides will be entering the field following big wins against their respective opponents in their first games, and will surely be aiming for back-to-back wins here to book a semi-final slot in the tournament. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated: India Move to Top Spot of Group A After 6-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan, New Zealand Slip to Second Place.

The Australia cricket team defeated arch-rivals England in their first game, which was a sheer display of powerful batting. Australia chased a heavy total of 355 runs, in just 47.3 overs, to ensure a dominating five-wicket win over the Three Lions, despite being a side missing key players for injury. Now, they would like to eye the Proteas.

The South Africa cricket team entered the competition after losing both games in the tri-nation series in Pakistan. But those losses didn't spoil their Champions Trophy motives. The team had a big 107-run win against Afghanistan, after posting a good total of 315/6. The Proteas have the highest NRR in the group, but they are yet to face the two strong sides. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Josh Inglis Rips Apart English Bowling Attack, Australia Kickstart Campaign With Record-Breaking Chase.

AUS vs SA Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

Australia and South Africa have faced each other in 110 One-Day Internationals till now. Out of these, the Aussies have secured 51 wins and the Proteas have won 55 games. One game ended with no result while three matches were tied.

AUS vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Player Name Travis Head Kagiso Rabada Steven Smith Temba Bavuma Adam Zampa Rassie van der Dussen

AUS vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

Travis Head is surely the most lethal batter the Australia national cricket team has if he manages to stay on the pitch for some time. In the last game, pacer Archer did some good bowling to dismiss him early, Kagiso Rabada must be trying the same with the new ball, or Head would become a big factor. While Australia captain Steven Smith was a flop in the first game, Temba Bavuma performed an anchor's role. It would be interesting to see who among the two world-class batter-skippers scores more. Rassie van der Dussen did score a quick fifty in his last game, but dealing with Adam Zampa's spin in the middle overs should be a big deal in the subcontinent for the player.

AUS vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The Australia national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The clash will be played on February 25 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ENG vs AUS Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Josh Inglis, Alex Carey Star in Australia's Record Run Chase Against England in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

AUS vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa match on the Star Sports and Sports 18 channels in several regional languages. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The Australia vs South Africa Group B match live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the live stream for limited minutes, but post that they will have to pay a subscription fee.

AUS vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

Australia National Cricket Team Likely XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

South Africa National Cricket Team Likely XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

