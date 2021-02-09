Doha [Qatar], February 9 (ANI): After securing a win over Al Ahly SC in the Club World Cup semi-final, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said they lived up to their "billing as favourites" and deservedly advanced to the final.

Bayern Munich registered a 2-0 win over Al Ahly SC in the semi-final of the competition to progress to the final where they will face Tigres on Thursday.

"We lived up to our billing as favourites and deservedly advanced to the final. We were clearly in control in the first half, we could have scored more goals. We needed some time to get a grip of things in the second half but were still dominant. My team turned in a focused display so I'm satisfied," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

"I watched the other semi-final. Tigres are very athletic, they deservedly went through to the final. We'll prepare for it from tomorrow onwards. We want to win the title. If we succeed the team will have rounded off a phenomenal season with a sixth title. It would be an outstanding success, even in FC Bayern's extraordinary history," he added.

Robert Lewandowski scored both the goals for Bayern Munich in the 17th and 86th minute of the match to guide his team to the victory.

Lewandowski is "very satisfied" over making it to the final and is hoping to perform "even better" in the final.

"We're very satisfied we made it to the final. We wanted to have the ball, we were in control, we'd have liked to double the lead earlier. The final is going to be a big match. We'll turn our focus to Tigres from tomorrow onwards. We're having a nice time here, we want to win the trophy and the sixth title. A world cup is always special. We're ready! I hope we'll turn in an even better display in the final and that we won't need so many chances," he said. (ANI)

