West Bromwich [UK], December 16 (ANI): West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday announced that the club has parted ways with the head coach Slaven Bilic.

The announcement comes a day after West Brom managed to secure a surprise result by holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

"West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Slaven Bilic. Assistant Coaches, Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic, and First Team Coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

West Brom are currently placed 19th in the Premier League table with seven points from 13 fixtures.

"Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future. The club will make no further comment at this time," the statement added.

The club will now take on Aston Villa in Premier League on Monday. (ANI)

