Dubai [UAE], May 24 (ANI): 33-year-old West Indian cricketer, Devon Thomas, has been charged under Anti-Corruption codes on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He has been suspended by the International Cricket Council with immediate effect for the time being. The charges under which Devon Thomas has been booked involve "contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021," as quoted on the official website of ICC.

In the Lanka Premier League 2021, Abu Dhabi T10 2021 and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) he has also been charged with various other codes of conflict.

The charges in which Devon Thomas is involved are :

Article 2.1.1 of the SLC Code - contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the SLC Code - failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.6 of the SLC Code - failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely any information or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official.

Article 2.4.7 of the SLC Code - obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation into Corrupt Conduct, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Article 2.4.4 of the ECB Code - failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct at the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the CPL Code - failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in relation to the CPL 2021.

Article 2.4.2 of the CPL Code - failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or benefit (a) that he knew or should have known was made in order to procure a breach of the CPL Code, or (b) could have brought the player or the game of cricket into disrepute.

The 33-year-old, wicketkeeper for West Indies last played his test in December 2022 when he made his Test debut in Adelaide against Australia.

Devon Thomas in his career has played 21 ODIs, 12 T20Is and one test match that was against Australia.

The West Indies national has 14 days from 23 May 2023 to respond to the charges made against him. (ANI)

