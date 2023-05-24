Madrid, May 24: Spain international left-back Jordi Alba will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the current season, Spanish media reported on Wednesday. The 34-year-old leaves Barca after 11 seasons at the Camp Nou Stadium, during which time he has won multiple La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles, as well as lifting the 2015 UEFA Champions League, a Xinhua report said. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Winner In Al-Nassr's Comeback Victory Against Al-Shabab in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Match (See Post).

The defender has decided to leave despite having another year remaining on his contract after a season in which he has appeared less than previously, making just 13 starts from 23 appearances in La Liga, as youngster Alejandro Balde has stepped up to become first choice in his position.

So far, Alba has made 458 appearances for Barca, scoring 27 goals, and during their time together, his understanding with Lionel Messi formed a key part of the club's attacking armory.

