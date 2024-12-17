Navi Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bowl in the second women's T20I against India here on Tuesday.

The home side made one change with Raghvi Bist making her India debut, coming in place of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who sustained a niggle while batting in the first match on Sunday.

Also Read | WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Bangladesh Match in St Vincent.

West Indies made a couple of changes with Nerissa Crafton making her debut.

Vice captain Smriti Mandhana stood in for Kaur for India.

Also Read | Quinton de Kock Birthday Special: Top Five Knocks in International Cricket of South Africa’s Star Wicketkeeper-Batter as He Turns 32.

Kaur had batted during the first match but did not field during India's bowling innings.

"Harmanpreet had a little niggle when she batted last time. Our medical team is looking after her and hopefully she will be fine soon," Mandhana said.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by 49 runs here on Sunday.

The Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bisht, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)