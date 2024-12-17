Veteran South Africa national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, December 17. The great cricketer was born on December 17, 1992, in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Quinton de Kock is one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in his country. De Kock's aggressive approach while batting and handy glovework earned him comparisons with former greats Adam Gilchrist and Mark Boucher early in his career. The star cricketer grew up as a baseball player and even thought of moving to the United States of America. However, his father convinced him to play cricket, and the rest is history. Happy Birthday Quinton de Kock! Fans Wish Star South Africa Wicketkeeper As He Turns 32.

The stylish left-handed batter made his Test debut against the Australia national cricket team in 2014. The southpaw played his maiden ODI game against the New Zealand national cricket team in January 2013. De Kock made his T20I debut against the New Zealand cricket team in December 2012. In Tests, the veteran cricketer played 54 matches and amassed 3300 runs at a decent average of 38.82. The Proteas batter smashed six centuries and 22 half-centuries. In ODIs, de Kock hammered 6770 runs in 155 outings at a superb average of 45.74. The talented keeper-batter made 21 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

In late 2021, the 32-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket, and he bid adieu to ODI cricket after playing the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. De Kock is still playing T20I cricket and is yet to announce retirement. On his birthday, let's look at his top five-wicket knocks in international cricket.

1. 178 vs Australia in 2016: The stylish left-handed batter showcased his class during the Centurion ODI against the Australia national cricket team. The visitors made 294/9 after George Bailey top-scored with 74 runs. While chasing, Quinton de Kock registered his highest score in ODI cricket. The southpaw played a match-winning knock of 178 runs off 113 deliveries, including 16 fours and 11 sixes. De Kock's knock guided his side to an easy six-wicket win.

2. 174 vs Bangladesh in 2023: In the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 group stage match against the Bangladesh cricket team, Quinton de Kock dismantled the bowling attack of Bangladesh in Wankhede. Batting first, the southpaw slammed 174 off 140 balls, including 22 boundaries, which powered his side to a strong 382/5. While defending, Proteas bowlers displayed an all-round performance as Bangladesh was bundled out for 233 runs. De Kock was adjudged Player of the Match for his blistering knock.

3. 100 vs West Indies in 2023: The aggressive keeper-batter displayed his class during the second T20I against the West Indies national cricket team in Centurion in 2023. Batting first, West Indies smashed 258/5 after Johnson Charles scored a stunning 118 runs. While chasing, de Kock tore the West Indies bowling attack apart. The left-handed batter smashed a 44-ball 100, including 17 boundaries. The southpaw made his maiden T20I century and helped his side to win the high-scoring affair by six wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock Sold to KKR for INR 3.60 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

4. 141* vs West Indies in 2021: Quinton de Kock made his highest Test score during the Gros Islet Test against the West Indies. The hosts were bundled out for just 97 runs after Lungi Ngidi picked up a five-wicket haul. In reply, de Kock scored an unbeaten 141 runs off 170 balls, which guided South Africa to 322 in the first innings. The West Indies were all out for 162 in the second innings, and they lost the match by an innings and 63 runs. De Kock was named Player of the Match for his brilliant century.

5. 129* vs England in 2016: During the Centurion Test against the England national cricket team in 2016, de Kock played a vital innings. Batting first, the host made 475 runs after Stephen Cook (115), Hashim Amla (109), and de Kock, unbeaten at 129, scored fantastic centuries. In reply, England scored 342 runs. Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali made half-centuries. The host declared at 248/5 and gave a challenging target of 382 runs to the Three Lions. While chasing, the visitors were bundled out for 101 after Kagiso Rabada broke the back of England's batting attack with his six-wicket haul.

With a great legacy behind him, Quinton de Kock will surely go down as one of the finest modern-day wicketkeeper-batters for the South Africa national cricket team in international cricket. Apart from batting, his great wicketkeeping skills and tactical brilliance made him one of the greatest cricketers.

