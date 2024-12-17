The West Indies national cricket team will lock horns against the Bangladesh national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series. The second T20I between the West Indies and Bangladesh will be hosted at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St. Vincent, on Tuesday, December 18. The WI vs BAN 2nd T20I will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the much-awaited second T20I between the West Indies national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team in St Vincent. ‘Amra Korbo Joy’ Bangladesh Players, Support Staff Sing Bengali Rendition of ‘We Shall Overcome’ in Dressing Room After Beating West Indies by Seven Runs in WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Talking about the first T20I, the Bangladesh national cricket team secured a thrilling seven-run victory over the West Indies cricket team. Batting first, Bangladesh made 147/6 after opener Soumya Sarkar played a crucial knock of 43 runs. While chasing 148, captain Rovam Powell's 60 runs off 35 balls, including five fours and four sixes, went in vain as West Indies were bundled out for 140 runs. Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan picked up a four-wicket haul. WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024: Rovman Powell’s Heroics in Lost Cause As Mahedi Hasan Spins Bangladesh to Seven-Run Win Over West Indies.

WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Batters: Brandon King (WI), Rovam Powell (WI), Tanzid Hasan (BAN)

All-Rounders: Roston Chase (WI), Romario Shepherd (WI), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Mahedi Shak Hasan (BAN)

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Akead Hosein (WI), Hasan Mahmud (BAN)

WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nicholas Pooran (c), Taskin Ahmed (vc)

WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

Brandon King (WI), Rovam Powell (WI), Tanzid Hasan (BAN), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Roston Chase (WI), Romario Shepherd (WI), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Mahedi Shak Hasan (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Akead Hosein (WI), Hasan Mahmud (BAN)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).