London [UK], July 8 (ANI): No.2 seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski sealed a successful title defence at Wimbledon, defeating Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden in the mixed doubles final.

The pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski sealed a 6-4, 6-3 title win over Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden on Thursday.

Also Read | Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini Cleared of Corruption Charges by Swiss Court.

Despite being defending champions, Krawczyk and Skupski were a last-minute pairing at The Championships, as both players were originally set to play with different partners.

"I was set [to play with] Gaby Dabrowski, Desirae was set with Joe Salisbury. A couple weeks before the tournament, I think Joe decided he didn't want to play mixed." With Salisbury wanting to focus on men's doubles, Krawczyk reached out to Skupski to see if he was free," Skupski said.

Also Read | Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu Loses to Nemesis Tai Tzu Ying in Quarterfinals.

"To try to defend the title with someone you won it with the year before is something I wanted to do personally. It was very special to do that at Wimbledon," Skupski added.

"I was telling Neal, on the court I wasn't really nervous. For me that's kind of a bad sign a little bit," Krawczyk said.

"But I think when it got to 5-2, I was kind of feeling it. I was like, Oh, my gosh, we're kind of getting to the end. Until that match point, it's not over till it's over. You have to keep pushing, playing it out. I think the crowd was great today. It was such a great atmosphere. Yeah, it was a great day," Krawczyk added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)