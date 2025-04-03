Foz do Iguacu [Brazil], April 3 (ANI): Indian boxers Manish Rathore, Hitesh and Abhinash Jamwal showcased their title ambitions with commanding victories in the quarterfinals in their respective weight categories of the ongoing World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Thursday.

Jamwal tamed Germany's Denis Bril with a unanimous decision in the 65kg category, while Hitesh defeated Italy's Gabriele Guidi Rontani by an identical scoreline in the 70 kg category.

In the 55kg category, Manish Rathore was up against Australia's Paris Olympian Yusuf Chothia, and the Indian national champion proved that he was well prepared for whatever his opponent threw at him.

Both boxers kept things tight in all three rounds, with Rathore emerging victorious. Three judges ruled in his favour, while two gave equal points to both.

In the semifinals, Rathore will face Nursultan Altynbek of Kazakhstan, Hitesh takes on Makan Traore, while Jamwal plays Gianluigi Malanga of Italy.

Earlier, a resilient display under pressure allowed national champion Jadumani Singh Mandengbam to overcome the formidable Ellis Trowbridge of Great Britain and reach the semifinals of the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Tuesday.

Trowbridge, the 2024 World Boxing Cup Finals silver medallist, began the bout in his usual aggressive style, but the Indian was prepared to absorb the pressure and find ways to land his punches, earning a 3:2 split decision in his favour.

He will now face former Asian U-22 champion Asilbek Jalilov for a place in the final.

However, India's challenge in the 75kg, 85kg and 90+kg categories came to an end after all the three boxers went down fighting in their respective bouts. Nikhil Dubey lost the 75kg bout 0:5 against local favourite Kaue Belini, while Jugnoo was at the wrong end of the 1:4 split decision against France's Abdoulaye Traore in 85kg.

Narender came close to beating Kazakhastan's Daniyal Saparbay, even getting a 30-27 verdict from one one judge, but lost the 90+kg bout on a 3:2 split decision. (ANI)

