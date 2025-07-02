Astana (Kazakhstan), Jul 2 (PTI) Pugilists Minakshi (48kg) and Pooja Rani (80kg) guaranteed India of two medals by progressing to the semifinals in their respective categories on the third day of the World Boxing Cup here on Wednesday.

Minakshi sealed her place in the semifinals with a dominant 5:0 win over Chinese Taipei's Guo Yi-Xuan, showing sharp movement and clean scoring throughout the quarterfinal bout.

Pooja Rani followed with a gritty 4:1 split decision victory over Kazakhstan's Gulsaya Yerzhan in the 80kg division, securing her berth in the final four and guaranteeing a podium finish.

Earlier in the day, Anamika (51kg) moved into the quarterfinals with a composed performance against Turkey's Aysen Taskin, keeping India's momentum alive.

In the men's draw, Jadumani Singh fought hard in a close contest but lost narrowly to Philippines' Jay Bryan Baricuatro, bringing his campaign to a close.

With two medals assured on third day and several boxers in contention, India continues its promising run at the Astana leg, with sights set on the finals in New Delhi later this year.

