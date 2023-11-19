Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) The 2023 World Cup culminated with Australia extending their title wins in the tournament to six with a six-wicket win over India in the final here on Sunday.

Here are the statistical highlights of the 50-over quadrennial event in which several records were broken:

- Australia recorded their sixth World Cup win by beating India in the final of the 2023 edition. They have title wins in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

- India's Virat Kohli's 765 runs is the most for any batter in the history of the World Cup. Kohli scored his runs at a stunning average of 95.62 and strike rate of 90.31 to hit three centuries and two fifties.

- It was the first time that the 700-run barrier was broken by any batter in the World Cup history after Kohli went past Sachin Tendlkar's record of 673 runs scored in the 2003 edition.

- India's Mohammed Shami claimed 24 wickets in only seven matches at 12.20 despite missing the first four games of the league stage.

- South Africa's total of 428/5 against Sri Lanka in New Delhi was the highest team total for any side in this World Cup.

- Three totals in excess of 400 were recorded in this World Cup. Apart from South Africa's highest in the tournament, India made the second-highest 410/4 against the Netherlands and New Zealand piled up 401/6 against Pakistan — both at Bengaluru.

- As many as 771 runs were scored between Australia (388) and New Zealand (383/9) in Dharamsala, making the Match No 27 of the league stage as the one with the highest aggregate.

- Sri Lanka's 55 all-out against India's 357/8 in Mumbai was the lowest team total in the World Cup, while semifinalists South Africa's 83 all-out against India in Kolkata was the second lowest.

- Glenn Maxwell's sensational 201 not out off 128 balls (21x4s, 10x6s) against Afghanistan was the highest individual total for any batter in this World Cup. Maxwell also recorded the most fours hit by any batter in an innings during this World Cup.

- Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman's 11 sixes during his 81-ball 126 not out were the highest for any batter in any innings.

- South Africa's Quinton de Kock's four centuries in the World Cup were the most for any batter in the competition, followed by Kohli (3) and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (3).

- Australia's win over the Netherlands by 309 runs reset the record of biggest win by margin of runs for any team in World Cup history.

- Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle (49) to have hit most sixes in all World Cup editions. Rohit finished with an overall 54 sixes, of which 31 came in the 2023 edition itself.

- Mohammed Shami's 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal is the joint-best show by any bowler in terms of wickets taken in an innings of a World Cup match. It was also the best performance for any bowler in this World Cup.

- Pakistan recorded the highest successful chase (345) for any team in World Cup history, during their league stage contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

- The Netherlands' Bas de Leede gave away 2/115 against Australia in New Delhi in the league stage, which is the costliest spell for any bowler not just in World Cup but also ODI history.

- South Africa's Aiden Markram hit the fastest World Cup century in 49 balls against Sri Lanka in New Delhi, but his record was broken by Maxwell who struck a ton in only 40 balls against the Dutch at the same venue.

